MUSCLE SHOALS — With the amount of firefighters who hone their skills at the Muscle Shoals Regional Training Center, Fire Chief Shawn Malone has expressed a need for a full-time training officer.
Malone has appeared before the City Council twice and expects to hear its decision during the May 15 meeting.
"We're a regional training center," he said. "With the changes in fire service and the classes we're putting on, we need someone dedicated to training."
At this point, coordinating training for Muscle Shoals firefighters and students who attend the school falls on Assistant Fire Chief Greg Kennedy. In addition to being the training officer, Kennedy is over the day-to-day operations of the fire department, Malone said.
The reason he wants a dedicated training officer, who would have an office at the center, is to coordinate the various schools the center offers to other firefighters and operate a consistent training program for Muscle Shoals firefighters.
"We need to get our training program where it needs to be," Malone said.
With a full-time training officer in place, Malone said the center could offer other services such as community CPR classes and training programs for other fire departments, including volunteer firefighters.
Malone said the center is host to one or two rookie schools per year which include 15 to 20 students. They also offer five aircraft firefighting programs that will have up to 25 students "from all over the world," he said. Then there are various programs for Muscle Shoals firefighters.
With a training officer based at the center, he could maintain the center, equipment and props that are used in training programs and coordinate the various training programs for Muscle Shoals firefighters.
Firefighters attend programs at the training center through the State Fire College, which pays a portion of the tuition to Muscle Shoals, Malone said.
Kennedy said the training officer would answer to him, but would be in charge of providing a training schedule for the firefighters.
Malone said the training officer will likely be someone within the department who will be promoted to the position.
Kennedy said a class of firefighter recruits graduated Friday at the center from the nine-week rookie school.
The recruits were for the Florence, Hamilton and Muscle Shoals fire departments. This class also had a firefighter recruit from Alaska.
Kennedy said firefighters from other states can attend classes at the center as long as the training matches that state's criteria.
