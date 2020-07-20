MUSCLE SHOALS — The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today for a work session followed immediately by a regular business session.
The work session agenda calls for discussion on food trucks.
During the meeting, the council is expected to approve some general fund budget amendments.
The meeting will be held in the City Hall auditorium.
