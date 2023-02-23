centerpiece top story Muscle Shoals Council OKs sale of surplus vehicles By Russ Corey Staff Writer Feb 23, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MUSCLE SHOALS — City council members on Monday approved a resolution allowing the Public Works Department to sell four surplus vehicles to the town of North Courtland for $9,200.The vehicles are no longer needed by the Street and Sanitation Department, which falls under public works, according to the resolution.Public Works Director Butch Fleming said the department has been working on the sale for several months.He said a public works employee is a friend with the mayor of North Courtland and let him know about various surplus items the city had available."This is our second sale to them," Fleming said. "I sold them a garbage truck a couple of months ago."He said three pickups and a dump truck had been taken out of service and were no longer being used by the department. Fleming said the town of North Courtland expressed interest in purchasing the vehicles for various municipal government uses.The vehicles include: • 1992 Ford F350 pickup for $400• 2003 Ford F150 extended cab pickup for $400• 2006 Ford F150 four-door pickup for $400• 1985 Ford U804 dump truck for $8,000"They will be good for them for what they're going to use them for," Fleming said.He said the sale helps put some money back into the Public Works Department.Mayor Mike Lockhart and former Mayor David Bradford allowed revenue raised by the sale of surplus items remain in that department, Fleming said."We can buy something extra that we're needing — things that didn't get in the budget," he said.Fleming said the revenue from the sale of surplus vehicles and equipment has been used to buy metal covers for vehicles and for the construction of an office. russ.corey@timesdaily.comor 256-740-5738.

Twitter@TD_.RussCorey 