MUSCLE SHOALS — Longtime Muscle Shoals City Councilman Neal Willis died Monday following a lengthy bout with cancer. He was 68.
Those who knew him well said he had a quick wit and a smile for all those he came in contact with, even those who were armed with a complaint and wanting help from their city councilman.
"Neal was never uptight and kept his laid-back sense of humor about him no matter what," said City Clerk Ricky Williams.
"Now, he was a cut-up and he'd get you, but he was just such a pleasure to work with and be around. We will miss him terribly."
Willis is survived by his wife, Lessa, three children, five grandchildren and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at Colbert Memorial Chapel following a visitation from 3 to 4 p.m.
Willis was retired from AT&T and worked on the side as a chimney sweep, a hobby he enjoyed and pursued for three decades.
Mayor David Bradford said Willis would dress in a period chimney sweep uniform when he cleaned chimneys.
"He got a kick out of that," Bradford said.
Bradford described Willis as a "lovable kind-spirited kind of guy, easy to work with."
"It was a good time, all those years serving with him," he added.
Willis, even throughout his illness, had attended most council meetings until recently.
He served 20 years on the council. His current term would have gone through November.
Williams said the council will fill Willis's seat for the remainder of his term.
Bradford said he and Willis shared a special bond. Both were elected in 2000 and got to learn the ropes of city government together.
“Neal had a big heart and was a strong Christian man of faith,” Bradford said. "He fought a long battle, but he had assurance of where he was going."
