MUSCLE SHOALS — Two city council members who voted against a pay raise for 13 probationary employees have differing reasons for voting against the measure that was approved by a 3-2 vote.
Councilmen David Moore and Chris Hall cast "no" votes to what was described as a "merit raise" on the April 3 agenda.
The vote, however, was approved by council President Ken Sockwell and council members Gina Clark and Willis Tompkins.
Moore said the cost of living/step raise was effective April 1 for most Muscle Shoals city employees.
"This is the same percentage as a step raise under the Auburn Study Pay Plan," Moore said.
The study and new pay plan were approved in June.
Moore said the vote only impacted 13 employees who are still within their six-month probationary period.
"The proposal for these employees only afforded a cost of living raise that was prorated based on months of service that ranged from .5% to 2.6%," Moore said. "If the proposal was intended as a step raise, typically probationary employees would not receive any raise like this until after probation."
Moore said he asked Jalen Johnson, the city's human resources director, if the employees would get the remaining percentage of the raise once their probationary period expired, and Johnson said they would not.
"I voted ‘no’ because cost of living raises are typically given across the board to all employees and because of my voiced concerns about not having a policy in place on how step raises are given," Moore said. "I asked if the probational employee would be given the full 3.14% upon completion of the probations period and was told ‘no’”
Moore said the probationary employees would receive raises based on the amount of time they've worked for the city.
Councilman Chris Hall said he voted against the raises because he opposes "any" additional compensation of a new hire until all probationary period requirements have been met.
"We have a great employee base and they have no greater advocate than me," Hall said. "My sound argument is founded on basic business practices and not emotion. For this reason, I could not in good faith support a pay raise for new hires that are still subject to their 6-month probationary period. I purpose to remain consistent and fiscally responsible with our city’s tax dollars."
Moore said he didn't want residents to think he opposed raises for employees.
"Basically, what they did they give a COLA raise and prorated it for 13 employees," Moore said.
Moore said he's also concerned the city doesn't have a procedure for moving employees through the step system that was developed with the help of the Auburn University Government and Economic Development Institute.
"The bigger problem, there is no policy on how to move through the steps on the Auburn study," Moore said. "In the study it's suggested how to do it. It just hasn't been done."
Hall said the 3-2 vote appears to be setting a precedent.
"Especially with the absence of a policy establishing how to handle raises for all employees," Hall said. "I’m not sure how other employees will react to this. I know if I was a future new hire under probation, I would want to know when I would be receiving my additional compensation."
