MUSCLE SHOALS — Today is Paul Parker's 83rd birthday and in celebrating that milestone, the buck dancing internet sensation and educator was honored with a proclamation declaring today as Paul Parker Day.
spotlight
Muscle Shoals declares today, Paul Parker Day
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama Gov. Ivey signs ban on transgender athletes
- Sherry Sinyard
- Jamie Burks
- Rogers High School principal Jamie Burks dies from COVID-19
- Tina Riley Anderson
- Samuel David Moore
- Florence police working with FBI to pursue federal charges against alleged Texas kidnapper
- Holly DeeAnn Thigpen
- Tina Susanne Anderson
- Michael Dewayne Green
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.