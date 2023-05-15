alert centerpiece top story Muscle Shoals expected to appoint new city prosecutor Monday By Russ Corey Staff Writer May 15, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MUSCLE SHOALS — The City Council is expected to appoint a new city prosecutor during today's meeting.The prosecutor's position was left vacant when Gov. Kay Ivey appointed attorney Mitchell Hays to serve as circuit judge after the retirement of Presiding Judge Jackie Hatcher.Hatcher's retirement was effective at the end of January. The council appointed Bethany Malone, an attorney who worked with Hays, to serve as the interim municipal prosecutor until a permanent replacement could be found.Mayor Mike Lockhart said Malone had done work for the city in the past.The City Council work session begins at 5 p.m. in the city hall auditorium and is followed by the business portion of the meeting. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. russ.corey@timesdaily.comor 256-740-5738. Twitter@TD_.RussCorey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Politics Law Administrative Law Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlorence student receiving college degree before H.S. diploma2023 AHSAA state softball tournamentBrad Ernest MalletteRobert Brandon MitchellAltercation between baseball coach, parks director being investigatedRec board takes no action on altercationBrad Ernest MalletteKillen 'very thankful' to return to coach Lexington footballSex offender arrested at school functionShoals team ropers have sights set on a world title Images Videos CommentedCities exploring development with a coliseum (1)Rec board takes no action on altercation (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll What do you normally give Mom on Mother’s Day? You voted: Flowers: Candy: Card: Take her out to eat: Other gift: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
