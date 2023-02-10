The Davenport family — Kyle, Jessica and 9-year-old Kruz and 8-year-old Paizlee — will be featured in the Feb. 20 issue of "People" magazine. The Muscle Shoals couple has raised more than $3 million to help save the lives of their children who are diagnosed with Schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia. [COURTESY]
MUSCLE SHOALS — The fundraising efforts of Kyle and Jessica Davenport, who through the generosity of their community, have successfully raised more than $3 million to save the lives of their young children, Kruz, 9 and Paizlee, 8 will be featured in the Feb. 20 edition of "People" magazine.
The Davenports' children were the first known siblings in the world to be diagnosed with a rare and fatal form of dwarfism, Schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia (SIOD).
The couple — upon realizing four years ago that their children's lives would be dependent on groundbreaking and extremely costly research — established the Kruzn for a Kure Foundation which fully funds the research team's operation at Stanford University.
Through local donations and fundraisers totaling $30,000 per month, the research has been funded the past three years with several treatment breakthroughs that are paving the way toward a cure.
The couple's tireless efforts to continue funding research for SIOD caught the attention of "People," which reached out to Jessica to share the family's story.
The national exposure "really comes down to what our community has done to make this research happen," Davenport said.
SIOD causes kidney failure, a weakened immune system, skeletal dysplasia, migraines and a high risk of stroke and seizures.
Desperate for research-funding assistance, the Davenports have continually reached out to nationally known figures and publications in hopes of sharing their story on a wider platform.
"That's why this was so great, because this time, [the magazine] found us," Davenport said. "I'm so used to sending our story out only to be disappointed, but ["People"] found us through the Stanford articles."
The hope for the Davenports is that others will see the story and keep the funding coming so all SIOD children will benefit.
Both of Davenport's children have undergone life-sustaining surgeries, which were the result of knowledge gained from research efforts.
"The whole reason we got in this magazine was because this community raised $3 million and through those efforts my children, and I pray many others, have lived," she said.
Already, with just the partial release of the issue to larger cities across the country, the article has provided the exposure hoped-for. Donations are already coming in from around the country.
"We just hope this leads to other platforms and raises awareness to the level that our story keeps going," Davenport said. "(Today) we're entering phase 2 of our drug therapy phase and have to raise $350,000 in addition to our monthly $30,000 that we send. So hopefully this national release of our story is good timing. This is about hope for all families battling this disease."
