MUSCLE SHOALS — Whitney Henry and family have made the most of their time sheltering in place.
The stay-at-home mom, along with her husband Kevin, and four young daughters have taken advantage of their time together since March.
Whitney, when breaking from the online schooling of her children the past two months, decided to put her artistic talents to work.
She has sewn 500 cloth masks for area health care and other essential employees, built raised vegetable and flower garden beds in her backyard, baked bread for neighbors and others in need, and in her spare time chalked her driveway with precise, artistic skill.
"The girls helped me with the drawings and we noticed that people driving by were slowing down to look at our art so we just kept it going all week," Henry said.
Her chalk drawings included a life size Mario, a crocodile with open mouth, a whimsical sleeping unicorn, a balloon bouquet and others.
"The art scenes just sort of caught on and before we knew it, people were stopping to look at it," she said, adding that she originally drew the scenes for the girls' cousin who lives across the street.
