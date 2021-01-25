MUSCLE SHOALS — The Monday Feb. 1 City Council work session will begin at 5 p.m. to allow council members to conduct telephone interviews with candidates for two Zoning Board of Adjustments positions.
Muscle Shoals Feb. 1 council work session begins at 5 p.m.
By Russ Corey Staff Writer
