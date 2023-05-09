MUSCLE SHOALS — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday after being accused of making a terrorist threat involving statements made to other students at Muscle Shoals High School.
High school administrators became aware a student made allegedly made threatening comments toward fellow students and the Muscle Shoals High School campus, according to a Muscle Shoals police.
The threatening comments were made to students over the past several weeks and was just reported to school administrators on Tuesday, police said.
School officials and the Muscle Shoals police school resource officer immediately took the juvenile student into custody.
The juvenile's age and sex were not given by the police department.
The juvenile was placed in the custody of Colbert County juvenile authorities.
Police said the incident has been thoroughly investigated, and it was determined that there is no active threat to Muscle Shoals students or staff.
"As always, the safety of students and staff is at the forefront of all decisions regarding our schools," Police Chief Clint Reck said. "The Muscle Shoals Police Department strongly encourages parents to speak with their children concerning inappropriate use of electronic communications and the consequences of their actions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.