MUSCLE SHOALS — A man faces trafficking and other drug charges after authorities found a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs in his possession.
Nicholas Nakeem "Birmingham" Buford, 34, of Muscle Shoals, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, according to court documents.
The trafficking charges are for fentanyl powder and methamphetamine, while the possession charges are fentanyl, hydrocodone, Xanax, and ZAZA liquid tianeptine, according to the documents.
His bond has been set at $350,000, said Curtis Burns, director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.
Burns said the task force, Muscle Shoals Police Department and Colbert County Sheriff's Office were involved in the arrest.
"We gained intelligence information that he was picking up a large amount of fentanyl outside of this area and would be coming back here," Burns said.
He said the information stated Buford would return on Wednesday, which is when the arrest was made.
"We knew the area where he was coming, spotted his vehicle and a traffic stop was made at Avalon Avenue and Wilson Dam Road in Muscle Shoals," Burns said. "At that time he produced 10 grams of pure fentanyl from his pocket."
Buford also had marijuana, hydrocodone pills and Xanax pills inside his pants, Burns said.
He said authorities searched Buford's vehicle and located over 28 grams of ice methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and one bottle of ZAZA, which contains the ingredient tianeptine, which became a controlled substance in Alabama in 2021.
Authorities also found two handguns in the vehicle, including one containing a 50-round drum magazine, Burns said.
"He gave consent to let us go back to his apartment on Jackson Avenue in Muscle Shoals, where we located another gram of pink fentanyl powder and paraphernalia, including sets of scales and baggies," he said.
Authorities believe Buford picked up the fentanyl in Birmingham, Burns said.
He said local authorities have seen a hug increase in fentanyl use over the past couple of years.
"A lot of people not only are selling fentanyl and ice, but they're also using fentanyl and ice, which is a time bomb, because you're talking about a stimulant and an opiate," Burns said.
"One of the biggest problems society is facing is not only how dangerous fentanyl is, but how cheap it is. It is 50 times stronger than heroin but it's cheaper than heroin."
He said 10 grams of fentanyl has a street value of approximately $1,000.
