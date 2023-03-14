centerpiece top story Muscle Shoals man indicted for trafficking fentanyl By Russ Corey Staff Writer Mar 14, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCUMBIA — A Muscle Shoals man accused of bringing large amounts of fentanyl into the Shoals has been indicted by a Colbert County grand jury on seven drug-related charges and a firearm violation.Nicholas Nakeem "Birmingham" Buford, 35, was arrested in February by members of the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Muscle Shoals Police Department and Colbert County Sheriff's Office.Buford is facing charges of two counts trafficking illegal drugs involving fentanyl, according to the indictment.He is also facing four counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance for fentanyl pills, hydrocodone, xanax and "Zaza/ liquid tianeptine."Buford is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.In addition to the drugs, authorities found two handguns in Buford's vehicle, including one containing a 50-round drum magazine, according to Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns.Burns told the TimesDaily in February the task force had received information Buford would be picking up a large amount of fentanyl outside the area and bringing it back to the Shoals. Authorities knew where Buford would be coming from and which day, Burns said.When officers spotted Buford's vehicle, a traffic stop was made at Avalon Avenue and Wilson Dam Road in Muscle Shoals.Buford was arrested with a variety of drugs in his possession, including 10 grams of pure fentanyl, Burns said.Authorities also found more then 28 grams of methamphetamine, and a bottle of Zaza, which contains tianeptine, which became a controlled substance in Alabama in 2021.Burns said more drugs were found when officers searched Burford's apartment on Jackson Avenue in Muscle Shoals.Buford was arrested and booked into the Colbert County Jail, where he is being held a $357,500 bond. 