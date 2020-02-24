FLORENCE — An event Thursday celebrates the Father of Rock 'N' Roll and Florence native Sam Phillips.
Muscle Shoals Meets Sam Phillips is 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
Admission varies from $20 to $500.
The event features the Fiddleworms, with special guests to be announced.
Proceeds go to The Healing Place and Room In The Inn.
Phillips became a major player in music as a record producer, founding Sun Records in Memphis. He also is credited with discovering Elvis Presley.
