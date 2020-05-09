Muscle Shoals native Adam Evans is climbing to new heights in the culinary world.
The owner/chef of Automatic Seafood and Oysters in Birmingham has made the short list of finalists for the James Beard Award for the best new restaurant in America.
The one-year-old restaurant Evans operates with his wife, Suzanne, is located in the former Automatic Sprinkler Co. building near Birmingham's Lakeview District.
The best new restaurant category recognizes a restaurant opened in 2019 and demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality which is likely to make a significant impact in years to come, according to the James Beard Foundation.
Automatic Seafood and Oysters has made Esquire magazine's list of Best New Restaurants in America for 2019 and Southern Living magazine named it one of the South's Best New Restaurants for 2020.
The award winner will be revealed Sept. 25.
