HALEYVILLE — Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-AL, has hired Muscle Shoals native Alex Vanderford to be his campaign manager for his 2020 re-election bid.
“Alex has a wealth of campaign experience, and he shares my vision of reigniting the economy after this pandemic, bringing jobs back from China to America, expanding broadband to all rural areas, and protecting the unborn," Aderholt said in an email announcing the hiring. "I know Alex will work tirelessly to show the voters how much progress we’ve made, but also how we can make even more progress in the future."
Vanderford most recently worked as the North Alabama field director for the Bradley Byrne Senate campaign. He also worked as the Grassroots coordinator/coalitions director for Marsha Blackburn’s senate campaign in Tennessee.
Vanderford is a native of Muscle Shoals in Colbert County in the Fourth District and is a graduate of Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee.
