MUSCLE SHOALS — City council members Monday approved the purchase of 14 active shooter entry kits for the police department.
The resolution allows the police department to purchase the kit from Rapid Assault Tools as a "single source" purchase, which means the kit is unique to this company and is the only source for its production.
Police Chief Clint Reck said cost of the kits is $49,475.
Last month, the city received a $51,000 federal grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs,
"Based upon the recommendation and finding of the chief ..., it is a benefit to the city and provides additional safety to its officers and its citizens," the council resolution read.
Reck said the kits include a ballistic shield, bolt cutters, a sledgehammer, a pry bar and other tools to help officers make entry quickly and safely. Each kit also has a back pack to store the tools.
The company's website shows a variety of tools that can be used to gain entry to a space, including various size pry bars, a folding ballistic shield, and a folding carrying case to hold the items.
Reck said there will be one kit in each officers patrol vehicle.
The chief said the Muscle Shoals tactical team has the equipment.
The tools will help officers breach a doorway to a building, such as a school, during an active shooter incident.
Reck said there will be two of the kits on each shift. The kits also will be given to the city's school resource officers.
The state allows the purchase of certain items without going though the state bid procedure when there is only one source for the product or service being sought.
According to the resolution, the city council has received a letter from Rapid Assault Tools providing confirmation that the design, assembly, and manufacture of the equipment is unique to the company and is the single source for its production.
