MUSCLE SHOALS — Characters dressed as Winnie the Pooh, Clifford, the Big Red Dog and others mingled with children and adults Thursday night as they lined Avalon Avenue Thursday for the city's annual Christmas Parade.
spotlight
Muscle Shoals parade spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Dr. Vinaya Kumari Yadla
- Karen Robinson
- Florence mayor: Perkins no longer fire chief
- Christy Darks
- Hallie Underwood
- William Hanback
- Woman faces charges after crashes
- Ivey offers $5K reward in missing Lauderdale Co. man's case
- Developer anticipates Inspiration Landing construction in early 2023
- Sawyer Tate Stevenson
Images
Videos
Commented
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.