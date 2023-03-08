MUSCLE SHOALS — A $51,000 federal grant will allow the Police Department to purchase equipment officers can use to protect themselves when making a forced entry.
The grant was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey in a Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) news release.
The department will purchase 14 “entry kits” that will be used in potentially dangerous situations when officers need added protection, according to ADECA.
Police Chief Clint Reck said the kits include a ballistic shield, bolt cutters, a sledgehammer, a pry bar and other tools to help officers make entry quickly and safely. The kit also has a back pack to store the tools.
"It's another tool for our officers to be safe," he said. "We're excited the governor and ADECA approved the grant."
Reck said the department's tactical team has this equipment, but the grant will allow more officers to have access to the items.
He said the kits will allow officers to breach a doorway to a building, such as a school.
"We will have two (kits) on each shift," Reck said.
The kits cost $3,000 each, Reck said.
He said the most expensive piece of equipment is the ballistic shield.
The kits will be distributed to all school resource officers and some patrol officers.
"We want them in the patrol cars so officers will have access to the equipment," he said.
Reck said the equipment will be ordered soon and should arrive in four to six weeks.
"Our law enforcement officers must be prepared to respond at any time to dangerous and potentially deadly situations," Ivey said in the release. "I am pleased to award this grant to the city of Muscle Shoals as it works to better equip its officers to handle these awful situations if and when they arise."
ADECA is administering the grant funds that were provided to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.