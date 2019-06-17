MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals Post Office has reopened at its 2350 Avalon Ave. location.
The presence of mold in the ceiling of the post office caused it to be closed in March, officials said.
Mail delivery was not impacted by the suspension.
The post office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays.
In a news release from the postal service, the service stated it "appreciates its customers and apologizes for any inconvenience that may have been experienced during this time."
Has Muscle Shoals decided to address their flooding problems? We have not heard how they are doing anything to adddress the next flood?
