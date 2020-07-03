MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's summer camp program is set to open Monday.
The camp, located at Highland Park Elementary School, normally runs from June through the end of July, but has been scaled back because of COVID-19 concerns.
Director Monica Jeffreys said the camp is strictly designed to help working parents and provide the safest environment possible for the students attending.
Participants are in grades kindergarten through fifth. Jeffreys said this year's camp theme is "Vacation USA."
"It's an educational camp again this year, but we've obviously had to make a lot of changes in how we do things," she said. "We won't be taking multiple field trips, and in fact, the children will stay in their individual rooms and only one small group can be on the playground at a time."
The camp that generally hosts about 150 children from across the city has only 56 enrolled this year, due in large part to more parents staying home as part of the governor's Safer at Home order, which has been extended through this month.
The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jeffreys said staff will be wearing masks and taking full precautions. There will also be masks available for the children, especially when they are within 6 feet of each other.
"We just can't be too safe, and these working parents deserve to know their children are in a safe environment," she said. "It will still be fun for the kids; we'll just be going about the camp in a little different way."
Jeffreys said in the name of precaution, every child will have his or her own supplies, and the building will be sanitized and fogged every night.
