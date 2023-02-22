MUSCLE SHOALS — City officials are in the process of planning a series of events that will mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the city.
Muscle Shoals was incorporated as a municipality on April 24, 1923.
"We are still working out the details," Mayor Mike Lockhart said. "There will be events (on) multiple days."
At this time, it appears most of the centennial events will be held April 21-24, Councilwoman Gina Clark said.
"The celebration activities will be starting on April 21 with a presentation of the Muscle Shoals movie event being handled by Rodney Hall to kick things off," she said. "On Saturday (April 22), the amphitheater will feature a concert, and we are working on a headliner for that day's outdoor event."
The amphitheater stage is located behind city hall on Avalon Avenue.
The "Muscle Shoals" documentary, released in 2013, charts the beginnings of the Rick Hall's FAME Recording Studios and the subsequent Muscle Shoals music scene.
Rodney Hall, the president of Fame Publishing and Fame Studios, said details and schedules are still being finalized.
Clark said there will also be another music-related event held on April 23.
The councilwoman said the city is also trying to schedule a visit from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivy.
The visit would be followed by a parade on Monday.
"The following Saturday is the Swampers Race ending the celebration week," Clark said.
Muscle Shoals is located in the northwest corner of Alabama and is the largest city in Colbert County.
According to 2021 U.S. Census Bureau information, the population of Muscle Shoals is 16,618.
The city is known for the presence of the Tennessee Valley Authority and the music that was created at FAME Recording Studios, founded by Rick Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.