MUSCLE SHOALS — A three-acre tract of land on Avalon Avenue west of Gusmus Avenue will help the city move the location of a floodway, Mayor Mike Lockhart said.
The city purchased the property, which lies at the rear of a larger tract and borders Highland Avenue, to help move a floodway that is impacting property on the north side of Avalon Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue.
Buena Vista runs parallel to Avalon Avenue one block to the north.
Lockhart said the city is working on plans for the area that would involve developing the property into a green space, something residents asked for according to a plan created by Design Alabama.
The lot owned by the city would then fall into the floodway, which would allow commercial development across Avalon Avenue, the mayor said.
Lockhart said at least one business was destroyed by a fire, but since it's in a floodway, the owner cannot rebuild on that same lot.
The city owned property would become a floodway.
Lockhart said there are three parcels fronting Avalon Avenue owned by a family that likely will be developed commercially.
City Engineer Brad Williams said a floodway is more restrictive than a flood plain. You cannot build on or fill in a floodway.
You can, however, move the floodway if you substitute an equal amount of land.
He said the property on the north side of Avalon Avenue is buildable, but new development cannot take place while the property lies in a floodway.
The property the city purchased on the south side of Avalon is presently not in a floodway, he said.
Williams said the city has filed paperwork with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to have the floodway relocated.
"There's a process and a study, and that's all being done by engineers in Nashville that specialize in FEMA paperwork," Williams said. "That process is underway. It takes a decent amount of time."
He said the property purchased by the city was not intended for development.
During the April 4 council meeting, Sherry Johnson and Elizabeth Meade requested that the city council consider making the area a park or green space.
The residents live in the area behind the property, which borders Highland Avenue.
"We want it to stay natural," Meade said.
The residents also requested that the city utilize "natural mosquito control" in the area to protect wildlife.
"The had some really great ideas," Councilman David Moore said.
Williams said the city has discussed cleaning the property and maybe planting some trees and screening the property from the adjacent neighborhood. At some point in the future, however, the city could utilize the property for additional stormwater detention, he said.
He said if FEMA approves the request, the owners of the other property will be able to develop new buildings, even though it will still be in a flood zone. Development could take place, but new structures would be elevation requirements.
Williams said the property is wet at the moment and might not dry out for several months. He said there is a drainage pipe in that area that drains to the nearby Buena Vista retention pond.
"It's too wet right now to do anything with it," he said.
