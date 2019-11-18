MUSCLE SHOALS — The North AlabamaWorks quarterly workforce summit will be held Dec. 11 at the Muscle Shoals Career Academy, 321 Jim Holland Drive (formerly 321 Broad St.).
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. with a meeting of the North Alabama Works Board of Directors.
Following lunch, attendees will hear from two guest speakers: Joshua Crumbaugh, Chief Hacker/Chief Operating Officer of PeopleSec, and Josh Laney, director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.
Crumbaugh is an engaging and internationally respected cybersecurity subject matter expert, author, keynote and public speaker. He is internationally recognized as one of the world's most accomplished social engineers, and the world's leading expert on cybersecurity awareness.
Laney, in his new role as Director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, is partnering with industries and education providers across the state to develop and expand traditional and industry-recognized apprenticeships for youth and adults.
The day will close with committee meetings to discuss educational attainment on regional/state Success Plus goals; providing resources and opportunities for K-12 students and educators; and discussing the Back to Work/Rural Initiatives to address the workforce non-participation rate.
For information on the summit, contact Candace Williams by calling 256-810-1944, or send an email to cwilliams@northalabamaworks.com.
