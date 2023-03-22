Corey Speegle, director of the Colbert Animal Services, removes a goat Dec. 23, 2022 from a residence at 1365 State Highway 20 in Muscle Shoals. Jennifer Tadlock, right, pleaded guilty to six counts of animal cruelty in municipal court. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Corey Speegle, director of the Colbert Animal Services, removes a goat Dec. 23, 2022 from a residence at 1365 State Highway 20 in Muscle Shoals. Jennifer Tadlock, right, pleaded guilty to six counts of animal cruelty in municipal court. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
MUSCLE SHOALS — A woman whose property was littered with dead animals received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges in Muscle Shoals Municipal Court.
Jennifer Tadlock, 45, Old Alabama 20, was charged in December when Colbert County Animal Services officials found dozens of dead animals, including chickens, rabbits, goats and other animals, as well as several malnourished animals on her property.
Tadlock appeared in municipal court earlier this month to face 23 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Animal Services Director Corey Speegle said Tadlock pleaded guilty to six counts of animal cruelty and received a sentence of 365 days in jail.
She was ordered to serve 30 days on an ankle monitor with the remainder of the sentence suspended for two years, a court official said.
Tadlock was fined a total of $10,480 and ordered to pay $2,450 in restitution to Colbert Animal Services.
She was ordered by Municipal Judge Bill Marthaler not to own any animals for two years.
A man who is believed to be an acquaintance of Tadlock also appeared in municipal court the same day.
Zane Thomas Henson, 20, was accused of shooting a Great Pyrenees dog with a .380 caliber handgun and allowing the animal to decompose on the property, Speegle said. Henson was charged with two counts of second-degree animal cruelty.
The charge is a Class A misdemeanor and carries a possible sentence of up to a year in jail.
Speegle said Henson admitted to shooting the dog on a body cam video, but claimed the animal was sick.
He said Henson was offered a plea bargain, but opted to go to trial. The plea included 5 days in the city jail, probation and a fine.
A court official said Henson was convicted of animal cruelty and sentenced to 180 days in jail, but ordered to serve 10 days with the balance suspended for two years. The sentence included a fine of $1,242.
Henson was also ordered by the judge not to own any animals for two years.
Speegle said he understands Henson may appeal his conviction to the Colbert County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.