FLORENCE — The Children's Museum of the Shoals hosted a special day Saturday that was enjoyed by children and our local heroes alike.
"Super Hero Day" brought emergency responders, such as police and firefighters, as well as members of the 115th Signal Battalion into the museum at the entrance to Deibert Park.
Sion Lewey, director of operations at the museum, said approximately 150 people showed up to thank emergency responders and members of the 115th.
This is the second year the museum has held the event, which was sponsored by Listerhill Credit Union and Chick-fil-A.
"We love our local super heroes so we try to make a day of it every year," Lewey said. "The kids love it. I think the guys love it, too. It's also a chance to have fun at the museum."
She said organizers were pleased with the first Super Heroes Day last year and decided to make it an annual event.
"It's a family favorite event, for sure," Lewey said. "The Children's Museum is such an asset to the community. We're glad to be able to invite our super heroes here, and everyone gets to play in the park at the same time."
