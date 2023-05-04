FLORENCE — Brenda Young and Mark Chhb showed off some fancy moves as Joseph Baldwin belted out toe-tapping tunes Wednesday in the return of a popular Wilson Park event.
Music in the Park is back for its 20th year, and this year it will have an added evening companion in June called Friday Night Stars and Guitars.
Music in the Park is at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays throughout May.
The free community event invites people to bring a lawn chair and enjoy lives music. Of course, dancing also is encouraged and Young and Chhb were quick to do just that. They said they use any opportunity to dance.
"We do The Club on Tuesday nights and FloBama on Friday nights," Young said. "It's a fun exercise."
Cheryl Scillian laughed as her 17-month-old grandson, Wyatt Hester, also took the opportunity to show off some dance moves. She said he starts dancing anytime music breaks out.
"He loves the music and I knew he'd start dancing," Scillian said.
She was glad to see some people get up and move to the music.
"It think it's great that people are dancing," Scillian said. "If you can, why not?"
Mike Adams, Community Programs and Events director for Florence Parks and Recreation, said he counted more than 300 people at Wilson Park early in Wednesday's event, as more people kept showing up.
Adams said he is glad to see the return of Music in the Park and excited about the potential for Friday Night Stars and Guitars.
"We were talking back in January about trying to do something different, and came up with that idea," he said. "I know we'll have good crowds here and the bands are popular. They are real crowd-pleasers."
