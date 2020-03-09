FLORENCE — The public can enjoy a nice stroll at the University of North Alabama on Tuesday night while marching to the beat of a different drum along the way.
An event, called The "Musicircus: In the Spirit of John Cage," is 7:30-9 p.m. at Norton Auditorium, officials said.
It features solo and ensemble performances from UNA's Percussion program and Contemporary Ensemble. It is a walk-through event in the auditorium lobby that allows people to walk along at their pleasure and sample performances, as they would in a museum, organizers said.
Named for composer Cage, the event also allows everyone to become a performer for his work "4'33” at a designated time.
