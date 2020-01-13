FLORENCE — The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts will feature a recent collection of Alabama landscape photography by John Dersham.
The exhibit, called "My Alabama," will be on display from Wednesday through Feb. 19 at the center's annex gallery at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St.
The gallery is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For information, call 256-760-6379.
According to Dersham's website, he has been in the photography business for 56 years, starting at Eastman Kodak.
"During my Kodak years, I held nine management positions in four cities covering the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest," he states on his website. "During my travels by car or air, I took my equipment, even the large format equipment. I would get up pre-daylight and shoot till my first appointment, or I'd shoot late afternoon or night shots. I always found a way to shoot and I was out to perpetuate my fine art photography and nothing seemed to stop me."
Dersham received a master's degree in photography through special studies at Kodak, according to his website. His work has decorated Kodak office buildings, factories and photo finishing plants.
