FLORENCE — The Help Center/Food Pantry will be under new leadership at the end of May.
The Help Center Board of Directors has hired the Rev. Lanier Nail, who will take the reins on May 25.
He will be the center's only paid employee.
Nail replaced Cindy Young, who has served in multiple volunteer capacities for the Help Center, including as director, for more than four years.
Young will stay on in her volunteer capacity as the center's food coordinator, procuring food and seeking new resources for food.
Nail, who has lived in the Shoals since 2019, is the parish priest at Shoals Mission, and is currently the interim pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Florence.
He is currently the chaplain for Hospice Compassus of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, but will resign that position at the end of May when he takes over as Help Center director.
"As a pastor, I want to be in the community I serve and I've been praying for a way to be involved with the daily life of the Shoals area," Nail said.
Though he hasn't worked extensively with food panties or feeding programs, Nail said his experience in recruiting, training and working with volunteers in the hospice setting will be helpful in his new role.
"My first line of business is getting to know our current volunteers and listening to the community to see how we can best serve in a way that promotes its health," Nail said. "This was exactly what I've been praying for."
Young announced to the center's board in January of her intentions to step down. She said with massive growth in numbers during and even after the height of the pandemic, she found it difficult to juggle the director's job, managing the overall operation, and secure the needed food.
"We went from feeding 20 to 30 families per day at the center to 80 to 90 families," Young said.
"I'm beyond grateful that I was able to lead us through COVID and our center's restructuring of the food program and distribution with our drive-thru service, but it just continued to compound."
Young said her job going forward will be a return to her first love — food procurement.
"It's a full-time job keeping food on the table for more than 30,000 people each year, and I fully expect that number to rise this year."
