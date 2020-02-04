FLORENCE — North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) has made two major equipment investments as part of some $1.8 million in medical technology enhancements.
The hospital announced it has added 3D mammography, which improves imaging technology for NAMC's Tri-State Center for Breast Health. This provides images of the breast from multiple angles, which helps provide a more complete and accurate scan. In addition to more efficient detection, it also helps reduce false positives.
"Our 3D mammography service will help make it possible to detect breast cancer in earlier stages so that treatment can begin sooner, giving our patients a greater chance of beating the disease," said Brandon Fisher, Director of Imaging Services at Tri-State Center.
NAMC officials said they also added robotic-arm assisted technology for total hip and total knee replacement surgeries. Rhee Perry, director of surgical services, said this "allows surgeons to create each patient's surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room."
"During surgery, the physician can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan," Perry said. "It's exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee and total hip replacements."
NAMC also has completed renovations to its Sleep Center, including new furniture, carpet and décor, private baths and queen-size beds.
