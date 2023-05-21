2023 TNWF PHOTO CONTEST
Stacey Reid is a hobbyist wildlife photographer whose work has won contests and been featured in several publications, including a calendar recently compiled by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.
WINNING PHOTO: Reid’s photo of a great-horned owl perched on a broken tree limb appears on the August page of the TNWF 2023 calendar. Reid was one of 202 other entrants who submitted more than 1,500 photos of Tennessee’s wildlife and wild places. Visit tnwf.org for information and photos.
OTHER AWARDS: Reid has been featured in “Alabama the Beautiful” magazine multiple times — most recently in the September 2022 issue. She won first place in Watchable Wildlife in the 2020 Outdoor Alabama photo contest for “Flying squirrels in Waterloo,” and won an honorable mention in the 2022 contest.
Stacey Galloway Reid, a registered nurse who works in the transfer center at North Alabama Medical Center, began her nursing career in 1998, but she’s since picked up a second passion in wildlife photography.
“I started out taking pictures of flowers and bees,” she said. “Then, I actually had one my photos featured on a local news channel. So, after that I thought, well, maybe I can really do this and take some good photos.”
Reid dove into the wildlife photography hobby in 2010. Since then, she’s been featured in “Alabama the Beautiful” magazine for photos she’s taken in the Shoals and around the state.
Most recently, Reid’s photo of a great-horned owl, taken at the Shiloh National Military Park, was included in a 2023 calendar compiled by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.
Reid said she was at the Shiloh Park when her interest in shooting wildlife first piqued with a siting of bald eagles.
“That’s where I got my first eagle pictures,” she said.
Now she’s found an eagle’s nest to shoot regularly that is much closer to home in Colbert County. Reid said she’s watched a particular pair of eagles that have lived near the Tennessee River for years.
“They’re on a schedule, and it’s really neat to watch them,” she said, adding that she loves capturing special moments in the birds life cycles.
“They work on their nest. They add sticks to it at the beginning of the year, and you’ll watch them work on their nest in the fall. Then they’ll start sitting on eggs sometime in late January or early February. Then one day you’ll see them start bringing in food because they’ve got babies,” she said. “Then you get to watch the babies grow up and leave the nest.”
Reid said she’s also watched a family of foxes grow older at a favorite spot in Colbert County.
“They’re really playful when they’re little,” she said. “One time, one of the adult foxes came out and just laid out in the grass for us and posed, stretched and yawned just like it was there for a photo shoot. It was real funny, and we got some really good pictures.”
Reid said she also frequents Cades Coves and the Smokey Mountain National Park to photograph bears and an array of owls, but some of her best photos have come a little more spontaneously as she’s traveled county roads all over north Alabama.
The self-taught photographer said she picked up a few tricks from others in the same trade, but she never had any formal training.
Her hobby continued to grow as she sought reprieve from the stresses of her career, especially at the height of the COVID pandemic when she worked as a charge nurse in the NAMC critical care unit.
“That was when I left bedside nursing during COVID. It was just really hard,” she said. “I would take my camera to work with me, and when I got off shift, I would go take pictures. I had to get my mind off of it.”
While her hobby serves as an escape, Reid said the pastime also takes patience and commitment.
She said she’s spent many hot summer days waiting for a fox or bluebird to appear or stood hours in freezing weather to capture an eagle fly over.
“You may go home and not get the shot that you wanted. You might be disappointed, but that’s just part of it,” she said. “It does take dedication.”
