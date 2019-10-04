FLORENCE — The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Shoals Chapter is hosting a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday in honor of those who've lost their lives to the disease.
The 27th annual event, which will be held in the auditorium of the Riverbend Center for Mental Health, is in conjunction with National Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct. 6-12).
The theme for this year's event is "Why Care?"
Keynote speaker will be Stan Johnson, of the Alabama Arise advocacy group for the poor/and or disabled.
Johnson's topic for the evening is Medicaid expansion.
"This topic is very timely and will resonate with many people and our own consumers," said longtime NAMI-Shoals advocate and vigil organizer Betty Robertson, who added that 40 percent of consumers are uninsured.
The week's activities also include a picnic for NAMI-Shoals consumers, families, friends and staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in shelter 2 at McFarland Park.
Liz James, chief clinical manager at Riverbend, said the vigil has grown in participation over the years. It involves a unique audience, including consumers and their families, Riverbend personnel, and community professionals and dignitaries.
"We're all collectively there for the same reason — to memorialize those who've lost their lives, and to combat stigma associated with mental illness," she said. "It's a really beautiful thing."
According to national mental health statistics, one in five adults experience mental illness problems each year; one in 25 experiences a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression; and 50% of chronic mental illness begins by age 14 with 75% beginning by age 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.