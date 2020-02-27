FLORENCE — The products on a grocery store shelf are not placed there in a random manner.
Instead, Natalie Chanin said they are arranged with a purpose. The idea is to catch the attention of shoppers and share the store's narrative as well as the narrative of the products on the shelves.
"When you walk into a store and see what's on the shelf, it's telling you a narrative," Chanin told a University of North Alabama narrative photography class Wednesday. "It's a conscious decision."
The internationally renowned fashion designer and owner of Alabama Chanin spoke to students during a lunch gathering at The Factory.
Robert Rausch, assistant professor of photography, asked Chanin to speak to the class. Last semester, Rausch and Chanin co-taught a narrative photography class at UNA.
"She's just a wealth of information," Rausch said. "Her background is so diverse, and she has worked with so many photographers."
He said Chanin is an incredible artist in various fields, including film, having created the "Stitch" documentary.
"She chose fashion art as her voice, but I feel like she could have chosen any voice," Rausch told his students.
He added that Chanin's field requires her to be involved in various forms of art, which shows that any student or professional should not feel tied to one form of art if they wish to pursue another form.
Chanin went a step beyond that, pointing out that, with a possible exception of major corporations, businesses need that flexibility in employees.
"You might start off as a photographer and have three or four iterations of your job," she said. "Companies operate in a very lean method, and day to day you may be asked to do something else. And that's how businesses are going to exist in the future."
Chanin also discussed the importance of collaboration in defining a company's narrative. She said designers, photographers and models come together to create a narrative during photo shoots of the model in the designer's clothes.
She also talked about the daily life of working in fashion, but expanded that to discuss any job that involves creativity.
"Some days, even though you're working in a creative field, you have to just show up, even if it doesn't seem that exciting to show up," Chanin said. "Some days you find creativity easily, and some days you struggle."
She said that day-to-day activity is essential for a company's success.
"Over time, these little tributaries flow into the river that your company becomes," Chanin said. "People want to know what the secret sauce is. The truth is, there are no secret sauces; it's just showing up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.