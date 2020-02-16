MUSCLE SHOALS — The new Colbert Alloys Park archery range was put to good use Saturday with area youths participating in an archery competition.
The range, which was built mostly by county Maintenance and Road Department employees, is located across from the recreational vehicle camping area at the park.
Maintenance Supervisor Robby Carter and employees Heath Armstrong and Brian Arnold laid out the range and built four targets, which are 10, 20, 30 and 40 yards from the concrete shooting lane.
Carter said the targets took about two weeks to build.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the County Road Department brought in fill dirt to build a base for the concrete shooting lane.
The long-term plan is to add three dimensional targets, such as deer and other animals, for another type of target archery challenge, Creekmore said.
Justin Isbell, who runs a monthly archery competition in the No Head Hollow area not far from Alloys Park, suggested the idea of the range. Isbell said the nearest archery ranges are in Moulton and Cullman.
County officials said the county will continue adding other amenities to Alloys Park as funding permits.
