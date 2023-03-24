FLORENCE — Taylor Hicks said he was excited to return to the Shoals to host the Alabama Music Hall of Fame's 2023 induction show, which recognized an assortment of music achievers that included performers, songwriters and educators from across the state.
Hicks, who is a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors, said before the show he predicted this year's show would be one of the best ever.
"It's a great lineup," Hicks said. "I think this particular show is going to be something.”
Hicks, the 2006 "American Idol" winner, not only performed during the event but also served as the show's host and emcee.
This year's induction banquet was once again held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence, where it's been held since 2014.
Normally held every two years, the event was last held in January 2020, but skipped 2022 due to a second wave of the COVID-19 virus, Alabama Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said.
"My favorite part of the job of executive director is this ceremony," Burroughs said. "Getting to see the excitement on the faces of these deserving men and women who have worked all their lives, touring and recording, singing and writing and working so hard to make it all happen, all while proudly telling everyone, 'We are from Alabama' makes us all smile with pride."
The 2023 induction class includes songwriter/guitarist Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery, pop/rock duo LeBlanc & Carr, county music singer Jeanne Pruett, songwriter Jim McBride, educator/conductor/musician Henry Panion, and the musical group Three on a String.
Fans began arriving early to mingle before the 7 p.m. showtime.
Guests were entertained by a who’s-who of Shoals talent, including Gary Baker, his granddaughter, Cadence Baker, guitarist Gary Nichols and LeBlanc, who played in front of a house band that included Swamper David Hood on bass, Will McFarlane and Kelvin Holly on guitar, Mark Beckett on drums, Clayton Ivey on keyboards, background vocalists Carla Russell, Cindy Walker and Marie Lewey, Charles Rose on trombone, Brad Guin on tenor saxophone, and Tom McGinley on baritone sax.
The show also featured nationally known artists, including Randy Owen of the group Alabama, William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys, country artist Wade Hayes, Greenhill native and hit country songwriter Chris Tompkins, second season "American Idol" winner Ruben Studdard, country star Rhonda Vincent, Hicks and Three on a String.
This year's induction show featured a departure from past "banquets," which featured a pre-show meal for fans. There was no meal this year, and fans were seated in three tiers of seating based on ticket price.
The inductions were bookended between performances by the musical guests, some of whom were inductees themselves.
Burroughs said being Alabama's largest music attraction, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame strives to include all genres of music from all over the state.
"From country, rock, pop, hip hop, jazz, opera, R&B, blues, funk, folk, reggae, soul, gospel, rap and anything in between, we encompass all music," Burroughs said. "We also include singers, songwriters, musicians, producers, managers, venues, radio and TV personalities, and anyone else related to the music scene from all over the state of Alabama."
