New fencing, signage coming to Sheffield parks By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Mar 21, 2023 Evan Rutland of Sheffield Parks and Recreation inspects fence posts on Monday to be removed and replaced at Riverfront Park. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHEFFIELD — Some parks in Sheffield are getting a much-needed update with new fencing, and every park is getting new signage.Sheffield Parks and Recreation Superintendent Ricky Canup said Riverfront and Rivermont parks are the priorities for fencing.Signage will be replaced at six Sheffield parks.The current fencing at Riverfront, Sheffield's most utilized park, is riddled with deteriorated wood railings and sagging wood in various sections.The fencing around the parking areas is around 30 years old.Canup said the all-woodrail fencing that can't be salvaged would be replaced with 2-inch thick railing with square posts.Currently, the fencing consists of rounded wood, which people often sit on causing it to sag and break.Canup said fencing quotes for Riverfront range from $25,000 to $35,000 to replace."We're deciding once we take it up how much, if any, is salvageable," he said.The fencing at Rivermont Park, also in disrepair, has 10-foot long rails (compared to 8-foot rails at Riverfront) that aren't available for replacement at a reasonable cost.Canup said the fencing in the worst condition will be addressed first and hopefully be replaced before summer.In some areas, like at Avalon Park, the fencing will be removed and possibly not replaced."We're wanting a cleaner looking area for all our parks and in some cases that may mean not replacing fencing if it isn't serving a purpose," he said. Signage at all the parks is also made of wood and has deteriorated through the years.With a 6-month delay in getting the new signs in, Canup said they're finally ready to be put up, and they won't be replaced with wood."They're made of a hard, durable type of plastic, and they won't wear like the wood," Canup said of the brown and white welcome signs that will be mounted on metal posts. The cost of the signs was about $3,800. 