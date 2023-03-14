FLORENCE — The city's Sportsplex has an additional entrance and exit that should ease traffic problems just in time to welcome some crimson company this week.
The city council in January unanimously approved a $291,428.46 contract with Rogers Group to construct additional access into and out of the Sportsplex on Alabama Highway 20.
Mayor Andy Betterton said it is a "right in, right out" access. That means it only will be for southbound traffic to turn right into the complex and to leave the complex.
In addition, the electricity department is providing lighting for the access area.
"The lighting is up," said Bill Jordan, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "The electricity department was very kind to get the lighting up for us."
The ingress/egress project will help relieve traffic that has often backed up during the busy spring sports season.
The Sportsplex hosts city youth league softball and baseball games, and the Alabama High School Athletic Association North Regional softball tournament.
That also is good news for those attending today's softball game between the University of North Alabama and University of Alabama. A field has been transformed for that game with the addition of temporary stands. Officials believe the game could attract 5,000 fans.
"Everything should be ready to go," Jordan said.
Jordan said gates will open at 3 p.m. for the 6 p.m. game.
The new access is south of the main entrance and includes a 350-foot long deceleration lane off the southbound lane of Alabama 20 leading into the new access. There is a lane for that traffic inside the complex that leads to the parking area.
There also is a lane for traffic exiting the complex and turning right, but there is no acceleration lane.
