TUSCUMBIA — There are some new games in town and they're set for Tuesday night at the Tuscumbia Multipurpose Center.
In its first year, the Kids on Commons event will be held from 5-7 p.m. and is aimed strictly at kids and their families featuring a variety of STEM activities, arts and crafts, and backyard-style games. It was originally scheduled to take place on the Commons in front of Helen Keller's birthplace, Ivy Green, but due to weather concerns the venue was moved.
The Helen Keller Festival officially kicks off Thursday with an opening parade down Main Street at 6 p.m.
At the event there will also be traditional festival-type activities such as face-painting, a bounce house and balloon animal artistry.
There is no admission fee for the event, but food/drinks and some activities such as bounce houses will charge a fee.
The new kids' event of the Helen Keller Festival replaces Imagination Station, the arts and crafts activities for children that had been held on Saturday of the festival.
