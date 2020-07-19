FLORENCE — The old Laura M. Harrison Fountain has been removed and officials hope the new one will be in place this autumn.
Michael Gautney, assistant vice president for Facilities Administration and Planning for the University of North Alabama, said they have set Aug. 6 as the bid date for the installation.
"The goal is to have the fountain up and operational during the fall semester this year," Gautney said.
On Dec. 18, a portion of the lowest of a series of three bowls collapsed into the fountain and shattered.
The fountain was made with limestone obtained from Florence, Italy, as a nod to the city's namesake. However, the limestone has caused issues since the fountain was built in 2002.
The new one is being built from an Italian marble called Botticino, which is more conducive to the region's climate, Gautney said.
"We're waiting on the fountain to be carved, for the final pieces of that to be done," he said. "They're planning on shipping most of that this month."
The shipping period from Italy to Florence takes about 18 days, Gaultney said.
He said officials hope the installation process will take about two months once underway.
When the fountain installation is completed, a second phase of the project involves replacing the plaza area around it, including brick pavers and concrete. That likely will be done after Thanksgiving, Gautney said.
The overall plaza renovation will cost approximately $700,000, he said.
Funding for the project will come through a reimbursement from the Alabama Department of Risk Management insurance fund and private donor funds, officials said.
Workers last week removed the old fountain and concrete foundation beneath it, Gautney said. They now will do preparation work in that area for the new fountain.
The fountain was dedicated in October 2002. It is part of the Laura M. Harrison Plaza, which is the main entrance to the university.
Laura Harrison, who graduated from then-Florence State Teachers College in 1955, died in 2018.
It has become a tradition for UNA students to dip a pencil into the fountain for luck on the first day of class.
