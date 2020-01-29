MUSCLE SHOALS — The new Easterseals/Rehabilitation Center Northwest Alabama is set to open in early May, officials said.
The 20,500 square foot facility located just behind the existing building on Avalon Avenue is on schedule despite the soggy winter weather.
Easterseals Director Danny Prince said construction has slowed somewhat on the exterior due to rain this month, but inside work is progressing and, overall, the project is on track.
"I feel good about the progress they're making and it's been a pretty smooth process," Prince said. "It's going to be a really nice facility."
The building will include a good amount of new equipment with updated therapy rooms and counseling space.
