FLORENCE — Courtney Bowling said the Florence Area Republican Women's Club she established has a goal of promoting high standards and civility in politics while creating a format that provides women with governmental knowledge and gives them a voice.
The club, which began in May, is a subsidiary of the Alabama Federation of Republic Women.
Bowling said she has long recognized a need in Florence and the surrounding area for a platform for women to learn how their government operates, and how to take part from the local level up.
"We make sure that women understand our standards before they join," she said. "This is not a group that disparages or puts anyone else down, regardless of their affiliations, political or otherwise. My own mom is a Democrat and I try to always live in such a way as to honor her.
"This group's function isn't Republican or Bust, but to get like-minded women together who want to know more about their government and take a more active role in it."
Bowling said the group will meet at least bi-monthly and will have guest speakers to address various topics. The most recent speaker was Lauderdale Probate Judge Will Motlow.
A major factor in the group's mission is to provide a platform of support for Republican candidates and elected officials.
"We'll advocate for women in government and Republicans in general at the local, state and national level. If someone needs support in a local campaign, we can provide that support," she said.
Florence businesswoman Andrea Williamson is a member of the group. She said she joined to have a more unified affiliation with like-minded women.
"We really needed this to help build a support system with a common goal — providing education and promoting the party's candidates," Williamson said. "It's good to be able to share your views with others and learn how they think as well."
For Bowling, the decision to start the club was based on her personal feelings that she "just didn't have a voice beyond the ballot box."
The club is hosting a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 for Tommy Tuberville's U.S. Senate campaign at Sweetwater Depot. Seating is limited and masks will be required as CDC guidelines will be followed.
Tickets can be purchased online on the Florence Area Republican Women's Club Facebook page. Click on the site's Eventbrite link. Tickets are also available at Impulse Boutique at 1154 Northwood Ave. or Studio 23.
Anyone interested in joining the group should message Bowling through the Facebook site or email. Dues are $50 per year, which goes toward expenses of hosting fundraisers and informational meetings.
