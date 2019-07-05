Two new security measures are now in place at Point Mallard Aquatic Center a month after a shooting there.
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said there will be a greater police presence during the holiday festivities extending through the weekend.
The police presence is “always stepped up during this time of year. This year is no different,” Allen said. “Security measures will be seen and unseen.”
Two policy changes will be in effect throughout the holiday weekend for the 20-acre city-operated water park.
City officials set a 6,000-person attendance limit following the shooting just over a month ago during a Splash into Summer event. Additionally, admission will end an hour before closing. According to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake, there were 5,269 people at that June 1 Splash event.
“These are some security measures we’ve seen other parks do,” he said, adding that the park will rely on its point-of-sale system to track the number of visitors.
Allen said last month that during the Splash into Summer event, much of the crowd congregated at the wave pool end of the park for the fireworks display. Lake and Allen said at that time that when one area becomes overcrowded, their employees will urge visitors to move to other less-crowded areas of the park.
“The park opened in 1970, and we’ve had one isolated incident,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “The park is safe.”
