FLORENCE — The new Shoals Economic Development Authority president said the agency is working toward innovative measures in industrial recruitment.
That is a major goal for new President Kevin Jackson, who took over at the end of May for outgoing president Forrest Wright.
"We're going to be doing a lot of things people haven't seen from SEDA," Jackson said. "Of course, we also want to continue our strong tradition of industrial recruitment and helping existing industries."
Jackson, 36, joined SEDA in April 2017, coming from Cullman, where he was the economic development manager for some 10 years. Before that, he worked in the banking industry.
A native of Cullman, Jackson majored in business administration at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
"My whole career has been in north Alabama," Jackson said, adding he has a close relationship with Tennessee Valley Authority and Alabama Department of Commerce officials.
"From a standpoint of being connected, we're not going to miss a beat in terms of that," he said.
Jackson is keeping close tabs on the construction of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA facility in Huntsville. The plant is expected to hire some 4,000 workers and will result in numerous spin-off industries, and the Shoals is courting those spinoffs.
"We're placing heavy input into Toyota suppliers and tech suppliers," Jackson said. "We are going to be market diverse and also focus on workforce development. It's a very multi-faceted approach.
"You'll see us working to get a lot more digital and a lot more technical jobs and rely on social media more to get our story out there. We're kind of building a new brand."
Already, SEDA and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce have created the Remote Shoals program, which was announced earlier this month.
The program offers up to $10,000 each for a remote employee in the high-tech field to move to the Shoals. SEDA has set aside $100,000 for the program in hopes of getting 10 people to move here.
Officials are emphasizing the high quality of life and low cost of living to entice recruits. Many people in high-tech fields work in large cities that have high costs of living.
SEDA and the chamber have boosted their relationship with each other and are reaching out to the University of North Alabama, Northwest-Shoals Community College and local K-12 schools to enhance workforce readiness and capabilities, Jackson said.
"The big thing in economic development is changing and we have to change our model with that, as well," he said. "We want these cutting-edge companies and advanced manufacturers, as well as to position our community to have a well-trained workforce. The public needs to know the model is changing a little bit."
