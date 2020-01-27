ST. FLORIAN — The new Town Hall adjacent to the Senior Center will open Monday, Mayor Matthew Connolly said.
The mayor said the existing Town Hall will close Thursday and Friday this week to facilitate the move to the new one.
Construction on the 3,400-square-foot building started in June.
The new building will be accessible from the senior center, and the center will be used for municipal court, town officials said.
