ST. FLORIAN — The new Town Hall and upgraded senior center opened Monday, providing plenty of space for a variety of events and town business.
The Town Hall has been built adjacent to the senior center at 81 St. Florian Road. The $525,000 construction project included an updated look to the senior center.
"Everybody likes the new look," Mayor Matthew Connolly said. "The comment we're hearing most is it looks like a brand new building inside."
Connolly said the center now has the capability of being a multipurpose facility, but events will not interfere with its use as a senior center.
The center has been closed for several months due to construction and upgrades, but it reopened Monday, on the same day the new Town Hall opened.
It is some 3,200 square feet, including an expanded Police Department. The senior center is approximately 3,000 square feet.
"So we have over 6,000 square feet of complex," Connolly said. "This basically doubled the size."
Various photos, including those of the old Bailey Springs Hotel, old gas stations and St. Michael's Catholic Church, decorate the inside entrance of the new Town Hall. The hall has a mayor's office, a main office and conference room, as well as a section for the Police Department.
On Monday, a quilting club was busy doing work at the senior center, while others dropped by to check out its new look. Many commented that they had missed the place during the renovations.
"This reopening is something they really look forward to," Connolly said. "They really missed it from the time it was closed, but it was worth it."
Senior center Director Ashley Rickard said the center had a good turnout Monday.
"We're getting a really good turnout and a lot of suggestions," Rickard said. "They are looking forward to getting out and being able to socialize again."
