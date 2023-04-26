FLORENCE — Shoals MTB President Steve Tsilis lowered his hand near the ground and then raised it high to indicate the wide range of sizes of who can enjoy Wildwood Park's newest trails.
"Everyone from this big to this big," he said, as he stood near the Magnolia Trail during Tuesday's official opening of the paths.
The trails are part of the Shoals MTB organization's effort to make Wildwood Park an outdoor recreational destination for everyone.
The park now has 11 trails, but many are a challenge for beginners. The newest project has a more modern design which focuses on inclusion.
In addition, the club already is working on another 2 miles of similar trails, Shoals MTB member Eero Wilson said. He said the new trails are known as green trails, which refers to ones that are easier for beginners to use.
Inclusion is the major message involved with the new trail, said Becky Tsilis of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, which provided the master plan for the trail.
"We want to promote that we want everybody to come out here," said Tsilis, who is married to Steve Tsilis. "Bring your kids. Bring your dog."
The nonprofit Shoals MTB is a Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association chapter.
Steve Tsilis said they have worked for several years on the trails, and plan to start on another as early as this coming weekend.
"We just want to make it better and for everyone to come in and enjoy it," he said.
The Magnolia trail is off Waterloo Road, west of Wildwood Park Road and east of Cypress Creek.
City officials commended the club for their volunteer efforts, and lauded their work as an example of residents joining together to enhance the community.
"This is what makes a community," Mayor Andy Betterton said. "This is what makes people come here and say, 'Wow, I love Florence, Alabama.'"
Parks and Recreation Director Bill Jordan said their passion is contagious.
"They are so passionate about what they do and they've gotten me passionate about it," he said. "Great partners like this, it's a blessing to get to work with them."
Chris Stangel, executive director of Downtown Florence Alliance, said the park's location near downtown and the University of North Alabama is ideal.
"This is the type of thing that makes a downtown stitch to the community and stitch to our parks," he said.
