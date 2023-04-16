Josh Robertson and Bailey Phillips became new business owners just months after their son, Ryland, was born.
Robertson said they opened ScratchWood Candle Bar and Personal Engravings to help support their family during hardship as Ryland came into this world prematurely.
Now 11 months old, Ryland was born at 25 weeks on May 20, and weighed just one pound and 11 ounces. He spent the first 75 days of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit, first at Huntsville Hospital and then at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Ryland’s parents said he suffered a severe brain bleed and developed a lung disease because he was born so early. Though he’s endured two brain surgeries and other medical procedures, Robertson said Ryland is thriving and is being weened off an oxygen tank before his first birthday.
“He’s the whole reason we opened,” Robertson said of the business venture. “He had a lot of problems when he was born. We were in the hospital for a long time, and we’re still going back.”
Ryland also is the reason ScratchWood donates a portion of its profits to Children’s of Alabama, and holds fundraisers for the hospital. Robertson said the do-it-yourself candle bar in Florence held a “Give Back Day” in March and donated $500 to the children’s hospital.
Robertson was a deputy for the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department before his son was born. He and Phillips left their full-time jobs to be with their little boy during his extensive NICU stays.
“We needed some income, so I started making candles,” Robertson said. “We said once we got out of the hospital and got him home, we were going to start something. This is what we came up with.”
The idea actually stemmed from a short-lived business venture Robertson had explored at the age of 15.
“Honestly, I think I just Googled ways to make money without a car and found ways to make candles. It was just something I thought would be really cool,” he said.
The couple brainstormed the idea and came up with the DIY business model while they were staying at Children’s of Alabama. Phillips said she thought the idea was brilliant, but she was reluctant to believe her fiancé could turn plans around as quickly as he did.
“So, (Ryland) got discharged from the NICU in August of last year, and that’s when we really came home and said, alright, we’ve got to put it all in place,” she said.
“We took November and December off, because that’s when he (Ryland) had the two brain surgeries. Christmas was coming, and I was like, oh good we can relax. Josh was like, no, we’re opening in January.”
Robertson said he acquired the building on Hough Road in the first week of the new year and by Jan. 28 had officially opened the doors to customers.
Since that time, ScratchWood has grown from offering a pour-it-yourself candle-making experience to adding a DIY succulent bar, a laundry detergent and air freshening station, custom engravings, and, most recently, a mobile climate-controlled trailer that will bring the ScratchWood experience to events all over the Tennessee Valley.
“It’s been crazy, but business has been going really good,” Robertson said. “There’s usually a wait time on Saturdays, especially Saturday evenings.”
He and Phillips said they feel they’ve been so successful because the candle shop also offers an experience unlike anything else in the Shoals.
“If you want a candle bar, you have to drive to Nashville or go to the beach. Word spread fast here, that’s for sure,” Phillips said.
Along with the DIY stations that allow customers to choose from over 1,000 scents for candles and more than 35 scents for laundry detergent, ScratchWood also offers already-made products like soaps and wax melts.
Robertson said every candle vessel sold at ScratchWood also comes with refill options that range from $6 to $17, depending on the container. The business also recently added take-home DIY kits for their candles and terrariums.
“We offer our own Bible service as well,” Robertson said. “We sell Bibles with customized engravings on them, and we have a program with local churches. If someone gets baptized, or a church welcomes a new member, or a child is born in the congregation, anything like that, they can buy directly from us.”
He said the Bibles cost $25 and includes personalized engravings.
