FLORENCE — The next downtown streetscape program will stretch eastward along Tennessee and College streets to Dr. Hicks Boulevard, and include Cherry and Poplar streets.
The $2,885,824 contract with Joe Keenum Excavation and Construction Inc. was approved by the City Council earlier this month, at a cost that was lower than anticipated.
"The cost was about $500,000 under what we had thought," City Council President Dick Jordan said.
The contract calls for 300 working days.
The next closest bids were for more than $3.6 million, according to city records.
Jordan said the timing for the project is good with additional new businesses, such as Taco Mama, within that area.
"That area is becoming revitalized," he said. "We've had a lot of movement about and interest in that area."
Tom and Sharon Strawn, owners of Coleman Cleaners and Laundry, 603 E. Tennessee St., said they had been waiting for the project to work its way far enough east to include their business.
"We're thinking it's going to help us coming on this way," Tom Strawn said. "It's going to create that walking atmosphere. I think it's going to be good for the whole area."
He said he is considering making a sign welcoming the project and the additional people he anticipates it bringing.
"I'm thinking of getting a banner reading, 'Come on down,'" he said.
Sharon Strawn said she has seen plans for the project.
"I'm impressed by them," she said. "We're very excited."
Thaddeus Saajid-Rowell, owner of Soul Restaurant, 105 S. Poplar St., said he is glad the project includes the cross streets of Poplar and Cherry streets, within the Tennessee-College Street area.
"It's good to see growth," Saajid-Rowell said. "I hope it gets foot traffic."
The project comes on the heels of the completion of the initial streetscaping project for Tennessee Street coming off Court Street up to Poplar Street. The projects all are designed to tie into the Court Street streetscaping.
Jordan said city leaders are eyeing east Florence as the next connection, as the roundabout project nears completion at Huntsville Road and Royal Avenue.
"Now we can look into possibly connecting Tennessee Street down to Royal Avenue and the Sweetwater District," he said. "That would help both those areas and, of course, we have North Alabama Medical Center a little further east."
