FLORENCE — Young professionals of the Shoals are invited to a free panel discussion on how tourism impacts the community.
The discussion begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Gallery.
Local tourism professionals will lead the panel discussion that includes lunch.
The discussion will include tips on how to get involved in tourism, how to be a tourist in your own town and where to find those hidden gems in the Shoals that aren't widely advertised.
The event is free for anyone ages 21-40, but reservations are required as space is limited.
The tourism office is located at 200 Spain Drive in McFarland Park.
